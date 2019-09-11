Biotime (BTX) Holder Broadwood Capital Upped Its Stake; London Co Of Virginia Has Increased Its Dril Quip (DRQ) Stake

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 60.67% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW; 24/05/2018 – BIOTIME INC – EXPANSION OF ONGOING PHASE l/llA CLINICAL TRIAL FOR OPREGEN, WITH ADDITION OF TWO NEW U.S. SITES; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24; 24/05/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan Today; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 22/03/2018 – let’s be clear about the stock promoter at seeking alpha who has written a dozen+ articles on $GERN – his only other recent article was on $BTX (which I also consider to be a SCAM); 10/04/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 07/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS DSMB OK TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF OPREGEN TRIAL; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 49,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 363,797 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68M, up from 314,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 192,793 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

More news for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “BioTime Provides Business Update Including Information on AgeX, OncoCyte and Asterias – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “BioTime Announces Management Changes Concurrent With Participation at 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and 2019 Biotech Showcase – GlobeNewswire” and published on January 04, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Blackrock reported 7.22 million shares. Moors & Cabot stated it has 58,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon invested in 470,278 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). First Manhattan owns 94 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp stated it has 14,574 shares. Iowa Fincl Bank has 11,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 65,463 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). California Public Employees Retirement reported 48,400 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 57,079 shares. Gluskin Sheff holds 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) or 10,000 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 55,008 shares.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,675 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $206.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 10,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 853,939 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).