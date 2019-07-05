Biotime (BTX) Holder Broadwood Capital Has Upped Stake by $3.76 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Price Rose, Praesidium Investment Management Company Lifted Stake by $2.99 Million

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.03. About 211,988 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 28.89% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 13/03/2018 – BIOTIME INC – BIOTIME ANTICIPATES CE MARK APPROVAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine; 27/04/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present AST-OPC1 Program Update at the Upcoming American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Conference; 07/03/2018 BIOTIME ANNOUNCES DSMB APPROVAL TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF THE OPREGEN® CLINICAL TRIAL; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 02/05/2018 – AgeX Announces NIH Grant Award

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 12,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 625,947 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.29M, up from 613,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $293.15. About 985,870 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 529,039 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. Raymond James And Assoc holds 12,174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bancorp De stated it has 487 shares. 102,111 were accumulated by Williams Jones Associate Ltd. Sequoia Financial Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 144,376 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). California-based Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 27,535 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 69,500 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Proshare Advsrs Limited Com reported 12,273 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX).

More notable recent BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “BioTime Announces Distribution of AgeX Therapeutics Shares – Business Wire” on November 28, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BioTime Announces Submission of Draft Registration Statement for a Proposed Distribution of Its AgeX Shares – Business Wire” published on June 08, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “BioTime Announces Distribution Ratio for Distribution of AgeX Therapeutics Shares – Business Wire” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. Shares Commence Trading on the NYSE American – Business Wire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BioTime Awarded $2.5 Million Grant from the Israel Innovation Authority for Continued Development of OpRegen® – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Brown Advisory Inc owns 21,090 shares. Fil Limited reported 0.34% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tudor Invest Et Al reported 23,818 shares. Banbury Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 91,736 shares. World Asset Management holds 5,898 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Texas Yale Capital reported 16,580 shares stake. Old National Savings Bank In holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,070 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 151,893 shares. Ellington Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Com holds 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 54,483 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company holds 0.13% or 945,379 shares in its portfolio. National Asset Management owns 0.13% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,128 shares.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 82% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01 million. Shares for $1.63 million were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. $5.06M worth of stock was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. 7,750 shares valued at $1.71M were sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1.