Biotime (BTX) Holder Broadwood Capital Has Upped Its Stake by $3.76 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder 10-15 Associates Trimmed Its Position

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $0.0609 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9791. About 477,757 shares traded or 1.25% up from the average. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine; 02/05/2018 – AgeX Announces NIH Grant Award; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: IVT Holdings Acquired Ascendance Biotechnology Inc; 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present AST-OPC1 Program Update at the Upcoming American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Conference; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in BioTime; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of Structural Improvement in the Retina; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 03/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 10

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 5,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 235,368 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50 million, down from 241,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 8.92 million shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO stops short of calling arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia shop racial profiling; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 09/05/2018 – City News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 8,001 shares to 112,046 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 35,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Invest Communications, Michigan-based fund reported 64,337 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has 0.3% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Us Bank De reported 1.01M shares. Hexavest accumulated 605,187 shares. South Texas Money Management holds 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 19,873 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt reported 24,000 shares stake. 2.96M are held by Barclays Public Ltd. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 20,270 shares. Ls Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 28,677 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust stated it has 159,733 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 65,700 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Linscomb & Williams Inc reported 8,041 shares. Haverford holds 1.37% or 995,387 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Private Trust Co Na has 21,684 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $8.43 million activity. $3.50 million worth of stock was sold by Varma Vivek C on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.46 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

