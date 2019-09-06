Biotime (BTX) Holder Broadwood Capital Boosted Its Position; Albemarle (ALB) Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Has Lowered Its Stake by $61.04 Million as Stock Value Declined

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 61.05% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 27/04/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present AST-OPC1 Program Update at the Upcoming American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Conference; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 24/05/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan Today; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of a Reduction and Change in Drusen Material; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of Structural Improvement in the Retina

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 90.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 753,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 79,222 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 832,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 1.55 million shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 10/05/2018 – ALBERMARLE CONTINUES TO PURSUE NEW BRINE EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY, PROJECT “GOING WELL”, MEETING METRICS – CEO LUKE KISSAM; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 167,888 shares to 6.27 million shares, valued at $477.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 451,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS).

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 24.43% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.31 per share. ALB’s profit will be $169.37 million for 9.66 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.16% EPS growth.