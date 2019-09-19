BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) and Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTelemetry Inc. 51 3.52 N/A 1.35 34.91 Anixa Biosciences Inc. 4 349.99 N/A -0.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioTelemetry Inc. and Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioTelemetry Inc. and Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTelemetry Inc. 0.00% 16% 8.2% Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -306.1% -260.2%

Risk & Volatility

BioTelemetry Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anixa Biosciences Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioTelemetry Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Anixa Biosciences Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. Anixa Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioTelemetry Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BioTelemetry Inc. and Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTelemetry Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioTelemetry Inc.’s upside potential is 70.58% at a $70.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.7% of BioTelemetry Inc. shares and 6.4% of Anixa Biosciences Inc. shares. About 3% of BioTelemetry Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 5.6% are Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTelemetry Inc. 1.01% -4.3% -11.52% -32.8% -9.1% -21.38% Anixa Biosciences Inc. 1.74% 29.92% 5.87% -8.4% 41.27% 19.04%

For the past year BioTelemetry Inc. has -21.38% weaker performance while Anixa Biosciences Inc. has 19.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors BioTelemetry Inc. beats Anixa Biosciences Inc.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. It offers Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry and External Cardiac Ambulatory Telemetry services, which incorporates a lightweight patient-worn sensor attached to electrodes that capture two-channel electrocardiography (ECG) data, measuring electrical activity of the heart, on a compact wireless handheld monitor; event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event monitors, digital loop event monitors, memory loop event monitors, and non-loop event monitors; and a Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors to cardiologists and electrophysiologists. The Research Services segment provides cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. Its centralized services include ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, and expert reporting and statistical analysis. This segment also offers services in the cardiovascular, oncology, musculoskeletal, and neurologic therapeutic areas; and support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices, including cardiac event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.