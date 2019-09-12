BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioTelemetry Inc. has 91.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand BioTelemetry Inc. has 3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have BioTelemetry Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTelemetry Inc. 0.00% 16.00% 8.20% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares BioTelemetry Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BioTelemetry Inc. N/A 52 34.91 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

BioTelemetry Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio BioTelemetry Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for BioTelemetry Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTelemetry Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 2.24 2.76

$73.67 is the consensus target price of BioTelemetry Inc., with a potential upside of 74.61%. The potential upside of the rivals is 64.65%. Based on the results delivered earlier the research analysts’ belief is that BioTelemetry Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BioTelemetry Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTelemetry Inc. 1.01% -4.3% -11.52% -32.8% -9.1% -21.38% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year BioTelemetry Inc. has -21.38% weaker performance while BioTelemetry Inc.’s peers have 47.86% stronger performance.

Liquidity

BioTelemetry Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, BioTelemetry Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.48 and has 4.24 Quick Ratio. BioTelemetry Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioTelemetry Inc.

Risk and Volatility

BioTelemetry Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.3. In other hand, BioTelemetry Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

BioTelemetry Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BioTelemetry Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. It offers Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry and External Cardiac Ambulatory Telemetry services, which incorporates a lightweight patient-worn sensor attached to electrodes that capture two-channel electrocardiography (ECG) data, measuring electrical activity of the heart, on a compact wireless handheld monitor; event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event monitors, digital loop event monitors, memory loop event monitors, and non-loop event monitors; and a Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors to cardiologists and electrophysiologists. The Research Services segment provides cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. Its centralized services include ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, and expert reporting and statistical analysis. This segment also offers services in the cardiovascular, oncology, musculoskeletal, and neurologic therapeutic areas; and support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices, including cardiac event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.