BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) and Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) Comparison side by side

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) and Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTelemetry Inc. 57 3.48 N/A 1.35 34.91 Bruker Corporation 42 3.32 N/A 1.17 41.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BioTelemetry Inc. and Bruker Corporation. Bruker Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BioTelemetry Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. BioTelemetry Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Bruker Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTelemetry Inc. 0.00% 16% 8.2% Bruker Corporation 0.00% 21.6% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

BioTelemetry Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Bruker Corporation’s 1.29 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioTelemetry Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Bruker Corporation is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Bruker Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioTelemetry Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BioTelemetry Inc. and Bruker Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTelemetry Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Bruker Corporation 0 3 5 2.63

BioTelemetry Inc. has a consensus target price of $77.75, and a 85.47% upside potential. Bruker Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $51.25 average target price and a 22.87% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, BioTelemetry Inc. is looking more favorable than Bruker Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioTelemetry Inc. and Bruker Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 67.9% respectively. 3% are BioTelemetry Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Bruker Corporation has 24.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTelemetry Inc. 1.01% -4.3% -11.52% -32.8% -9.1% -21.38% Bruker Corporation -2.11% -5.06% 25.59% 35.74% 56.17% 60.73%

For the past year BioTelemetry Inc. had bearish trend while Bruker Corporation had bullish trend.

BioTelemetry Inc. beats Bruker Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. It offers Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry and External Cardiac Ambulatory Telemetry services, which incorporates a lightweight patient-worn sensor attached to electrodes that capture two-channel electrocardiography (ECG) data, measuring electrical activity of the heart, on a compact wireless handheld monitor; event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event monitors, digital loop event monitors, memory loop event monitors, and non-loop event monitors; and a Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors to cardiologists and electrophysiologists. The Research Services segment provides cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. Its centralized services include ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, and expert reporting and statistical analysis. This segment also offers services in the cardiovascular, oncology, musculoskeletal, and neurologic therapeutic areas; and support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices, including cardiac event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions. The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, and defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices for use in renewable energy, energy infrastructure, healthcare, and big science research. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics, chemical, food and beverage, clinical, polymer, nanotechnology, semiconductor, and industrial companies; nonprofit laboratories; contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical schools, nonprofit or for-profit forensics, agriculture, food and beverage safety, environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories, hospitals, and government departments and agencies; and raw material manufacturers, and other businesses involved in materials analysis. It markets its products through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and various other representatives. Bruker Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.