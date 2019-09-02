Biotelemetry (BEAT) Stock Value Declined While Falcon Point Capital Has Lowered Holding; Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Holder Harber Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 362,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 512,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, down from 874,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $633.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 457,446 shares traded or 17.07% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 28,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 55,619 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, down from 83,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 159,768 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 48,941 shares to 253,400 shares, valued at $23.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 67,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.

Analysts await BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. BEAT’s profit will be $17.36M for 19.44 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality.