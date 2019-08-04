Biotelemetry (BEAT) Shareholder Dafna Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $496,000; Btim Lowered Its Stake in Cincinnati Financial (CINF) as Stock Price Rose

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 34,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 42,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.03. About 927,927 shares traded or 125.47% up from the average. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 7,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 604,691 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.94M, down from 612,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $106.25. About 744,162 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Delaware holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares. Stifel Finance has 0.04% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Signaturefd Llc reported 20 shares. M&T Commercial Bank accumulated 3,329 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd reported 35,083 shares. Mason Street Llc reported 10,793 shares. Meritage Port Management reported 157,273 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). 189,112 were accumulated by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Fiera Capital Corp reported 27,514 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us accumulated 310,504 shares. Dafna Capital Limited Liability holds 0.94% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 34,800 shares. Gru One Trading Lp reported 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 3,514 shares.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 214,468 shares to 400,294 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Hldgs by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas owns 0.05% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 4,957 shares. 20,243 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Foster Motley has invested 0.06% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Creative Planning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Lifeplan Fin Group Inc has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 0.15% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 2,583 shares. Hengehold Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 14,795 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 28,999 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 70,845 were reported by Raymond James. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 22,451 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 3,753 shares. 43,621 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Westpac Banking Corp reported 9,953 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 2,602 shares.

