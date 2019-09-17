Biotelemetry (BEAT) Share Price Declined While Stephens Investment Management Group Raised Position; Mirae Asset Global Investments Cut Its Holding in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) by $1.38 Million

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 15,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 473,048 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.63M, down from 488,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.9. About 949,231 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 199,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 668,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.19 million, up from 469,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 97,257 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.56 million for 19.15 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17,706 shares to 173,126 shares, valued at $19.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ag Mtg Invt Tr Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 36,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Zscaler Inc.

