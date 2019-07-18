Biotelemetry (BEAT) Position Has Boosted by Osterweis Capital Management Inc; Mill Road Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) as Shares Declined

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 22,215 shares traded or 4.83% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 7,465 shares as the company's stock declined 34.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 102,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 95,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 159,002 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 24.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,163 were reported by State Street. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 14,637 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Renaissance Technology Limited holds 312,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp owns 41,209 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 113,703 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Company holds 48,688 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Llc holds 20,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Partners owns 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 97,014 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 575,925 shares. Paradigm Mngmt reported 0.52% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 40,236 shares. Blackrock reported 73,980 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $80,569 activity. $11,550 worth of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) was bought by Glass Donald L.

Huttig Building Products, Inc. Appoints Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire" published on September 24, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: "Huttig Building Products names CFO – St. Louis Business Journal" on September 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Cap Incorporated has 107,570 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% or 495,890 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl LP has invested 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs owns 0.01% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 2,654 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Co holds 0.47% or 233,058 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% or 51,845 shares. Bessemer Group has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 41 shares. Geode Management Llc reported 410,403 shares. Pnc Services Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Bbt Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,630 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). 188,200 are owned by Pembroke Ltd. Intrust Savings Bank Na has 0.22% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) or 15,325 shares. 469,486 were reported by Northern Trust.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 6.13 million shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 50,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,845 shares, and cut its stake in Avalara Inc.