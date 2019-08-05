Biotelemetry (BEAT) Holding Has Lifted by Hodges Capital Management Inc; Algert Global Cut Stake in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) as Stock Price Declined

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 11,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 46,285 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 34,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.03. About 927,927 shares traded or 125.47% up from the average. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 32,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 44,904 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 77,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Modine Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $561.55M market cap company. The stock increased 7.79% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 746,546 shares traded or 211.64% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 17,168 shares to 31,668 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “A New Down For This Energy ETF – MarketWatch” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Modine Honored by 2020 Women on Boards for Having 20% or More Corporate Board Seats Held by Women – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Modine to explore strategic options for automotive business – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 335,520 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 58,899 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co reported 951,000 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) owns 9,442 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 53,330 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp reported 19,485 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 109,733 shares. Ameritas Prns invested in 4,047 shares. Kennedy Cap Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 291,808 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Penn Cap Inc invested in 0.98% or 697,979 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Cornercap Counsel invested 0.09% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $597,559 activity. Wollenberg Scott D also sold $542,363 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) on Thursday, February 7. Appel Dennis P bought $44,488 worth of stock.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 12,611 shares to 171,571 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 45,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,982 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,660 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 29,986 shares. Raymond James Advsr owns 84,512 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pinebridge LP reported 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Raymond James & Assoc has 155,217 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.33 million shares in its portfolio. First Financial Corp In holds 0.05% or 1,000 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc holds 140,180 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Domini Impact Ltd Liability Company has 3.79% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 3,952 shares. Miles Capital Inc reported 6,894 shares stake. Invesco Ltd reported 1.45 million shares. Millrace Asset Grp holds 24,105 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 0.01% or 319,272 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,572 shares.