Biotelemetry (BEAT) Holder Summit Creek Advisors Upped Stake; As Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Value Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Lowered Position

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 60.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 114,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 302,940 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.59 million, up from 188,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 196,764 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 20.83M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.66M, down from 22.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 11.12 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.25 million for 51.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 60,400 shares to 4.33M shares, valued at $107.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

