Biotelemetry (BEAT) Holder Summit Creek Advisors Decreased Holding; Cadence Capital Management Has Upped Dominion Energy (D) Position by $4.20 Million as Share Value Rose

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 811.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 55,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,053 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, up from 6,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.50 billion market cap company. It closed at $77.9 lastly. It is down 15.66% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 10,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 188,580 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81M, down from 198,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 107,440 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 24.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,009 shares to 142,410 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 31,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,387 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

