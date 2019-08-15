Biotelemetry (BEAT) Holder Osterweis Capital Management Increased Position; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Position in Boeing (BA) Decreased by $464,820

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 7,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 102,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 95,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 100,772 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $321.89. About 1.20M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 26/03/2018 – AWS and Boeing Executives to Keynote Alfresco Day New York 2018; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – ALERIS – ENTERED MULTI-YR CONTRACT WITH BOEING TO SUPPLY ALUMINUM PLATE, SHEET FOR PRODUCTION OF VARIOUS AIRPLANE MODELS; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENCOURAGED BY DIALOGUE BETWEEN US AND CHINA ON TRADE; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE: Boeing shakes up defense business again; Strianese to leave L3 board; Update from the U.K.; and more

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing May Need to Raise More Debt: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel invested in 0.6% or 94,400 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.86% or 10,063 shares. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11 shares. Patten And Patten Tn reported 2,146 shares stake. Moreover, Harvest has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boltwood Cap Management, California-based fund reported 874 shares. St Johns Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 50 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Manhattan reported 44,603 shares stake. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Avalon Advsr Lc has 130,240 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Nadler Fincl Grp owns 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 928 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 3,456 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 0.26% or 7,445 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assocs Lp invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 33.39 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.07% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) or 6,000 shares. Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.23% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Lyon Street Capital Limited Co holds 2.86% or 14,841 shares. Hodges Cap Management owns 46,285 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Pembroke Mngmt reported 188,200 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 1,030 shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd has 0.47% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Profund Limited Liability Corp owns 3,572 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 3,329 were reported by M&T Retail Bank Corporation. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% or 208,632 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Citigroup has 25,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 73,407 are owned by Susquehanna Int Grp Incorporated Llp. Stephens Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 0.6% or 469,359 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,663 shares to 360,305 shares, valued at $42.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 30,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,710 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).