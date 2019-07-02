Biotelemetry (BEAT) Holder Hood River Capital Management Cut Position by $2.25 Million as Shares Declined; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 36,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 954,906 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.80 million, down from 991,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 382,544 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 24.78% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 298,983 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 6.35M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 16,419 shares. 3,000 are held by Advisory Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 13,104 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 1.04M shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 31,200 were accumulated by Monetary Management Grp. Us Bancorp De accumulated 26,026 shares. Mengis Cap Management holds 11,537 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Covington Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 359,077 are held by Hl Ser Limited Co. Millennium Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 40,390 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $713,715 activity. Baker James C bought $633,200 worth of stock or 40,000 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (NYSEMKT:VKI) by 30,450 shares to 22,830 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in One Madison Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Plat Pallad (SPPP).

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) by 148,661 shares to 755,513 shares, valued at $14.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lhc Group Llc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 84,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 22,744 shares. Element Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,703 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 7,677 shares. Lpl Lc reported 32,666 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 680 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 30,054 shares. The New York-based Domini Impact Invests Ltd Llc has invested 3.79% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc owns 155,035 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Lc accumulated 0.6% or 178,597 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 20,029 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 495,890 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 41 are held by Bessemer Grp.