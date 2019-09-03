Biotelemetry (BEAT) Holder Driehaus Capital Management Lowered Position by $874,944 as Share Price Declined; As Ceva (CEVA) Stock Price Rose, Robertson Opportunity Capital Decreased Position by $982,800

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 14,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 29,184 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 43,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 290,019 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 104,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $666.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $30.43. About 98,079 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM SAYS BUYING AROUND 25 PCT OF CEVA LOGISTICS; 15/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG CEVAL.S – FOR 2018 EXPECTS CONTINUED GOOD VOLUME AND REVENUE GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Places CEVA Group On Watch Positive On Potential IPO; 04/05/2018 – Ceva Logistics Delivers Worst Zurich Trading Debut in Two Years; 15/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS -TARGETS TO GROW REVENUE ABOVE MARKET, TO INCREASE EBITDA MARGINS FROM 3.3% IN 2017 TO AT LEAST 4.0% IN MEDIUM-TERM; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM Agrees to Buy 25% Stake in Ceva Logistics; 16/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP RAISED TO B1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS CEVA, IMS WORLDWIDE ENTER ALLIANCE FOR FTZ USA; 29/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA celebrates first day of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange

Analysts await CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CEVA’s profit will be $656,799 for 253.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by CEVA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “90 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Roth Capital Sees CEVA Inc. (CEVA) Recovering From Softer Demand When It Reports 2Q19 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold CEVA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% or 14,099 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Principal Group holds 176,001 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 126,629 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Crow Point Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,293 shares. 19,271 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc reported 21,798 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited has 0.02% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Valley Natl Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 63 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). 1492 Lc owns 0.49% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 21,606 shares.

More notable recent BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Rallies 12% on Earnings Beat in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BioTelemetry, Inc. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tencent Music (TME) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Israeli cannabis firm aims to beat the pack with London listing – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Best ETFs to Beat the Yield Curve – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. BEAT’s profit will be $17.36M for 19.15 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 49,404 shares to 153,937 shares, valued at $36.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 8,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.