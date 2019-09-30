Biotelemetry (BEAT) Holder Awm Investment Company Boosted Holding by $960,000; Eidelman Virant Capital Has Decreased Its Position in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) as Stock Declined

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 30.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 108,956 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 73.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 429,384 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 113,298 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 222 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% or 345 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 202 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 247,146 shares stake. Federated Pa reported 7,701 shares stake. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 554,362 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 14,326 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Art Advsr Lc owns 83,913 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 6,544 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 5,800 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Shaquille O’Neal Surprises Fans in New Papa John’s â€œBetter Dayâ€ Campaign – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Hibbett Sports, Papa John’s International, and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on March 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Papa John’s Can Finally Focus on Pizza Again – The Motley Fool” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Papa John’s Continues To Disappoint The Public – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Papa John Founder Says He Wasn’t Forced To Retire – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 72.78 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $189.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garde Class A by 2,200 shares to 23,073 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold BEAT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 30.15 million shares or 2.20% more from 29.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 20,717 shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc owns 42,034 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. 9,082 are owned by Bbt Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Millennium Management reported 546,496 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 5,597 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 466,793 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated LP invested in 0% or 2,310 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 17,935 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp accumulated 4,717 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Co has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 573 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt holds 7,415 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard invested in 0.01% or 3.70M shares.