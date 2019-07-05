BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.31 N/A 2.73 24.24 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and VIVUS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and VIVUS Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. VIVUS Inc. on the other hand, has 2.06 beta which makes it 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.1. The Current Ratio of rival VIVUS Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and VIVUS Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, with potential upside of 43.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 18.8% of VIVUS Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of VIVUS Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bullish than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors VIVUS Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.