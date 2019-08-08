BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.35 N/A 2.79 20.85 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.27 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Current Ratio is 27.1. Meanwhile, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a consensus target price of $85, and a 51.52% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.