BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 56 0.76 4.23M 2.79 20.85 Repligen Corporation 85 3.16 47.02M 0.46 204.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Repligen Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Repligen Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 7,500,000.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 55,090,802.58% 3.5% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Current Ratio is 27.1. Meanwhile, Repligen Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Repligen Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Repligen Corporation’s potential upside is 45.99% and its average target price is $110.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Repligen Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on 12 of the 14 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.