BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 57 0.79 4.23M 2.79 20.85 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.22 N/A -0.95 0.00

Demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 7,439,324.66% 0% 0% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility & Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 and a Quick Ratio of 27.1. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $6.5, with potential upside of 115.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bearish than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.