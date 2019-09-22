BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 12.09 N/A 2.79 20.85 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and KemPharm Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Volatility and Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. KemPharm Inc. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

KemPharm Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.05 average price target and a 28.83% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. About 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats KemPharm Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.