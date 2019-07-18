BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

Both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.17 N/A 2.73 24.24 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Risk & Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a -0.31 beta and it is 131.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 and a Quick Ratio of 27.1. Competitively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, with potential upside of 38.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bullish than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.