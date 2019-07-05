BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.83 N/A 2.73 24.24 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 28.37 N/A -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Volatility & Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s 1.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s beta is 0.53 which is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. Its competitor Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s upside potential is 37.34% at a $85 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 9.16% stronger performance while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -15.36% weaker performance.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.