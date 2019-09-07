BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.45 N/A 2.79 20.85 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Genprex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 and a Quick Ratio of 27.1. Competitively, Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 and has 30.5 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Genprex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a consensus price target of $85, and a 58.46% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Genprex Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Genprex Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.