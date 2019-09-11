BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 12.20 N/A 2.79 20.85 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 139.14 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Volatility & Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has an average price target of $85, and a 49.78% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $22.33, which is potential 19.73% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. looks more robust than Fate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 98.8%. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend while Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.