BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Since BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.37 N/A 2.79 20.85 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 9.69 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.22 beta indicates that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.82 beta which makes it 182.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Current Ratio is 27.1. Meanwhile, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 43.07% for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. with consensus target price of $85.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.