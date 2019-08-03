BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.14 N/A 2.79 20.85 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.22. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.87 beta.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 and a Quick Ratio of 27.1. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s consensus target price is $85, while its potential upside is 50.04%.

Institutional investors held 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.6% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.