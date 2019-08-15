BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.01 N/A 2.79 20.85 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 20.58 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.22 beta means BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s volatility is 22.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 1.65 beta and it is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated has 7.1 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 48.16% and an $85 average target price. On the other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s potential upside is 20.10% and its average target price is $15. The results provided earlier shows that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. appears more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Comparatively, 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend while Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.