BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.26 N/A 2.73 24.24 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

27.1 and 27.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Its rival CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

The average price target of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, with potential upside of 37.34%. Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $19.78, while its potential upside is 178.98%. Based on the data delivered earlier, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.5% and 88.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has weaker performance than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.