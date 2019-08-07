BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.00 N/A 2.79 20.85 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 187.59 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Current Ratio is 27.1. Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.76% and an $85 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, which is potential 118.70% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 97.6% respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has stronger performance than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.