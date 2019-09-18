BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 12.20 N/A 2.79 20.85 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Volatility and Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

$85 is BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s average price target while its potential upside is 45.85%. Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 101.30%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. seems more appealing than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. About 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.