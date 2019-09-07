BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.45 N/A 2.79 20.85 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Risk and Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 while its Quick Ratio is 27.1. On the competitive side is, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. which has a 10 Current Ratio and a 10 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 58.46% for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. with average target price of $85. Competitively the average target price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $70, which is potential 400.00% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. looks more robust than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 97%. Insiders held 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has stronger performance than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.