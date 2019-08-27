BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

We will be contrasting the differences between BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.89 N/A 2.79 20.85 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Affimed N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Volatility & Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Affimed N.V. has a 2.79 beta and it is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 and a Quick Ratio of 27.1. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 49.70% for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. with average price target of $85. Meanwhile, Affimed N.V.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 194.12%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Affimed N.V. is looking more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Affimed N.V.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Affimed N.V. on 7 of the 9 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.