BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) EPS Estimated At $0.72; Nasdaq Premium Income & Growth Fund (QQQX) Sentiment Is 1.88

Analysts expect BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) to report $0.72 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 22.03% from last quarter's $0.59 EPS. BSTC's profit would be $5.25 million giving it 20.74 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.'s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.73. About 61,368 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 59.21% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.78% the S&P500.

Nasdaq Premium Income & Growth Fund Inc (QQQX) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.92, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 30 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 16 reduced and sold their stakes in Nasdaq Premium Income & Growth Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 4.98 million shares, up from 4.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nasdaq Premium Income & Growth Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 9 Increased: 20 New Position: 10.

More notable recent BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why BioSpecifics (BSTC) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BioSpecifics: Upside Not Priced In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company has market cap of $435.25 million. The firm offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It has a 21.42 P/E ratio. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund for 66,590 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Llc owns 21,100 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American National Bank has 0.06% invested in the company for 8,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 99,729 shares.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $890.33 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.