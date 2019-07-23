BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Contrasting side by side

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.33 N/A 2.73 24.24 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2979.91 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility and Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s current beta is 1.24 and it happens to be 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 5.56 which is 456.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.1. The Current Ratio of rival Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a consensus price target of $85, and a 36.70% upside potential. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 48.03% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.5% and 13.7% respectively. About 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bullish than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.