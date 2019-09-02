BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Comparison side by side

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.77 N/A 2.79 20.85 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.27 N/A 2.29 72.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.22 beta indicates that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.39 beta which makes it 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 3.8 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has an average target price of $85, and a 54.32% upside potential. On the other hand, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s potential upside is 20.73% and its consensus target price is $217.33. The results provided earlier shows that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. appears more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. About 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.