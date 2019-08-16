BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparing side by side

Both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.01 N/A 2.79 20.85 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a consensus target price of $85, and a 48.16% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has stronger performance than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.