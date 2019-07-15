BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Contrasting side by side

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.52 N/A 2.73 24.24 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 8.11 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 153.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.53 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s upside potential is 34.73% at a $85 consensus target price. On the other hand, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 236.74% and its consensus target price is $26.67. Based on the data shown earlier, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 79.7% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.21% -12.36% -26.23% -35.22% -51.47% -0.34%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 9.16% stronger performance while Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.