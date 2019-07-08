BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.90 N/A 2.73 24.24 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 10 16.46 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.24 shows that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.1. The Current Ratio of rival Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 41.20% for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. with average price target of $85. Competitively the average price target of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is $11, which is potential -3.51% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.5% and 57.3%. About 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bullish trend while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.