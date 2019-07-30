BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Comparing side by side

Both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.73 N/A 2.73 24.24 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 44.90 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Current Ratio is 27.1. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.05% and an $85 average price target. Precision BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 average price target and a 79.18% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Precision BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.5% and 8.1% respectively. About 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 18.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bullish trend while Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Precision BioSciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.