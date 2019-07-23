BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Comparing side by side

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.08 N/A 2.73 24.24 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 53.81 N/A 0.10 54.08

In table 1 we can see BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PLx Pharma Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of PLx Pharma Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6%

Risk & Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, PLx Pharma Inc. has beta of 5.27 which is 427.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Current Ratio is 27.1. Meanwhile, PLx Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PLx Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and PLx Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s upside potential is 39.28% at a $85 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and PLx Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.5% and 24.3%. 0.1% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has weaker performance than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 8 of the 11 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.