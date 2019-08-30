BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.56 N/A 2.79 20.85 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.78 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility and Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.22. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 1.91 beta is the reason why it is 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

27.1 and 27.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Its rival Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.32% and an $85 average price target. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 44.14% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is looking more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has stronger performance than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.