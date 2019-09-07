BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 11.45 N/A 2.79 20.85 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.23 N/A -0.33 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Competitively, OPKO Health Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.13 beta.

The Current Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.1. The Current Ratio of rival OPKO Health Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OPKO Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$85 is BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 58.46%.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and OPKO Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 26.4%. 2.6% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, OPKO Health Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.