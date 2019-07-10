BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Comparing side by side

Both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.14 N/A 2.73 24.24 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 82 15.30 N/A -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk & Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s current beta is 1.24 and it happens to be 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 8.8 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s average price target is $85, while its potential upside is 38.64%. Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $105.4, while its potential upside is 21.25%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. seems more appealing than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bullish than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.