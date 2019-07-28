BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|898.24%
|72.74%
|25.56%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.
|N/A
|64
|24.24
|Industry Average
|30.62M
|3.41M
|39.60
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.85
|2.67
|2.85
$85 is the consensus target price of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., with a potential upside of 42.26%. The potential upside of the rivals is 133.00%. The analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.
|-3.75%
|-1.43%
|-2.63%
|14.13%
|59.21%
|9.16%
|Industry Average
|6.25%
|13.54%
|28.00%
|36.39%
|63.59%
|47.25%
For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s rivals.
Volatility & Risk
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.24. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s competitors’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.
