BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.56 N/A 2.79 20.85 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk and Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 while its Quick Ratio is 27.1. On the competitive side is, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, with potential upside of 54.32%. On the other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s potential upside is 116.12% and its average price target is $18.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. seems more appealing than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 79.5%. About 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bearish than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.