BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) Comparison side by side

Since BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.52 N/A 2.73 24.24 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Volatility and Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s 151.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.73% and an $85 consensus target price. On the other hand, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -100.00% and its consensus target price is $7.75. Based on the data delivered earlier, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is looking more favorable than INSYS Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.5% and 15.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bullish trend while INSYS Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.