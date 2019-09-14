BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Comparison side by side

Both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 12.21 N/A 2.79 20.85 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3698.01 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Immunomedics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Volatility & Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc.’s 96.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Immunomedics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.80% and an $85 consensus price target. Competitively Immunomedics Inc. has an average price target of $28, with potential upside of 67.46%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Immunomedics Inc. seems more appealing than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Immunomedics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 95.3%. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance while Immunomedics Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Immunomedics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.